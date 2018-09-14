FBI Investigators search Huntsville home

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - WAFF 48 News was on the scene Friday in the Five Points neighborhood while FBI investigators were investigating inside a home on Rison Avenue.
The FBI only confirms that they are taking law enforcement action at the home. Through Madison County Tax Assessor Records WAFF confirmed the home is owned by a Michael S. Harris.
Huntsville Police confirm they have a police report against a Michael Scott Harris of the same address for criminal computer tampering encoded data fraud.
According to the report Harris is accused of removing unclassified computer files. Huntsville Police cannot confirm if this report is why FBI investigators were on-scene.
