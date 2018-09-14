Bare-handed Sandwiches & Unidentified “Green Substances” - Your Kitchen Cops Report For Sept. 14th

By Mike Brown | September 14, 2018 at 9:49 AM CDT - Updated September 14 at 9:56 AM

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - There are words you don’t want to read in a health inspector’s report of your favorite restaurant. “Fixing sandwiches with bare hands” and “green substance on it” are definitely on that list.

This week, Madison County Kitchen Cops issued 101 different scores. A vast majority were perfectly fine, but here are some of the spots you need to know about:

Sonic, Moore's Mill Rd., Huntsville
Sonic at 6400 Moore’s Mill Rd. in Huntsville earned an 81 rating on September 6th. The inspectors made the following notes on the report: “Residue found in ice chute. Employee found fixing sandwiches with bare hands. Employee also touch hair and scratched skin and didn’t wash hands before prepare food.” According to the report, both issues were addressed by managers and fixed by the followup inspection on September 11th.

The Kona Grill at Bridge Street in Huntsville gets an 82 after it’s inspection on September 5th. Here’s what the Kitchen Cops wrote after that visit: “Several plates, cups, bowls, and food storage bins were found in the food residue on it. Several ready-to-eat items missing date marking in the kitchen and storage. Produce has a green substance on it.” It’s also noted that the dirty dishes were cleaned, the unlabeled food was thrown out and so was the green produce.

In the Shoals, more dirty dishes were found mixed in with clean ones at the Big Bad Breakfast on North Court Street in Florence. There were also issues with missing expiration dates on food. Big Bad Breakfast earned an 85. In Russellville, J&L’s Convenience and Bait on Highway 24 got a 79 after inspectors noted expired food and improper chemicals being used to clean.

Flip through our photo galley for a look at more problem spots and our Top Performers of the week.

