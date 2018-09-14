Bare-handed Sandwiches & Unidentified “Green Substances” - Your Kitchen Cops Report For Sept. 14th

The Kona Grill at Bridge Street in Huntsville gets an 82 after it’s inspection on September 5th. Here’s what the Kitchen Cops wrote after that visit: “Several plates, cups, bowls, and food storage bins were found in the food residue on it. Several ready-to-eat items missing date marking in the kitchen and storage. Produce has a green substance on it.” It’s also noted that the dirty dishes were cleaned, the unlabeled food was thrown out and so was the green produce.