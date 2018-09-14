Areas of Fog this Morning, More Heat on the Way Friday

As for the Tennessee Valley, another warm and humid start to the day today and as we move on into the afternoon we are expecting more heat and humidity. High temperatures today should reach the mid-90s with a feels-like temperature near 100° to 105°. Some clouds will build during the afternoon and we could see a very isolated showers northwestern Alabama, but overall, we should stay dry today. Overall a dryer pattern as we move on into the weekend. A chance at some light showers Sunday as Florence pushes farther west but we will mainly stay breezy Saturday and Sunday. More showers possible on Monday.