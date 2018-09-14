Arab Mayor participating in the World of Speed

ARAB, AL (WAFF) - Arab’s Mayor is spending time this weekend trying to reach speeds of 150 miles per hour.
It all revolves around his lifelong love of cars.
By day, Mayor Bob Joslin spends his time managing the day to day operations of the city, but don’t let his mild mannered behavior fool you. He has a need for speed.
Since the age of 12, Joslin has been tinkering with cars and engines. He and his son have a race car that’s now in Utah ready to race.
Joslin’s participating in the World of Speed. The event allows amateur racers to test just how fast they can go on a twelve mile straight course on the Bonneville Salt Flats. He says his best has been about 120 miles an hour but with a larger engine this year, he’s shooting for 150.
Might sound a little scary for some people to be at those speeds, but not Joslin.
There are some races he sees that not even he would do.
Mayor Joslin is due back early next week.
Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.