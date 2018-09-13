VIPs get sneak peak at Scene in Bridge Street Town Centre

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - On Wednesday, Huntsville Chamber of Commerce members enjoyed a night of food and drink at the revamped Scene, a restaurant at the Bridge Street Town Centre.
Scene is located inside the Cinemark theater and has undergone seven months of renovations.
Restaurant manager Tim Stiles said Scene is coming back with a new menu and drink specials.
He said its location makes it perfect for a date night.
"You can come in, get your food, go to a movie. The ultimate dinner and a movie experience," he said.
Stiles said locals can bring their bar drinks into the theater to enjoy.
Hale Brunick is a Huntsville native and got a chance to see Scene’s upgrades Wednesday. She said she liked the new layout of the restaurant.
"I like the seating arrangements, it feels very lounge-ish without being too much," she said.
Scene will reopen to the public Thursday.
