United Methodist Disaster Warehouse needs donations, volunteers to help hurricane victims

We’re gathering fans for people to dry their houses out with after the flood. We also need two gallon garden sprayers. We need all we can get of those. That’s to spray for mildew after the flood. Two wheel wheelbarrows are for hauling wet carpet out, wet pads under the carpet. That’s for the sheetrock and the insulation that’s wet. It all needs to be carried out to the street. They’re going to need these items big time,” Crump said.