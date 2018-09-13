United Methodist Disaster Warehouse needs donations, volunteers to help hurricane victims

DECATUR, AL (WAFF) - Lots of work is going on across the Tennessee Valley to gear up for the impact of Hurricane Florence and to help those in its path.
In Decatur, efforts are underway to get much needed items for relief.
Things have kicked into high gear at United Methodist Disaster Warehouse on Highway 32 South. Ray Crump, the director, and others are feverishly prepping to get some of the things that hurricane victims will need the most. “
We’re gathering fans for people to dry their houses out with after the flood. We also need two gallon garden sprayers. We need all we can get of those. That’s to spray for mildew after the flood. Two wheel wheelbarrows are for hauling wet carpet out, wet pads under the carpet. That’s for the sheetrock and the insulation that’s wet. It all needs to be carried out to the street. They’re going to need these items big time,” Crump said.
He issued a call to help from the public and discussed what else is on the list of supplies to bring relief to impacted areas.
“If you could secure two gallon garden sprayers, that would help us tremendously. Twenty five foot extension cords would help and box fans from Walmart, or Target. We really need volunteers. This thing is going to go on for weeks. If you’re a member of a chainsaw crew, please contact your team leader because you’re going to be needed,” Crump added.
For those interested in donating items or volunteering, the United Methodist Disaster Warehouse is located at 3220 Highway 31 S, Building F. The phone number is 256-341-9961.
