2 shot in ‘exchange’ near Huntsville public housing complex

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Huntsville police are investigating a shooting on Mason Court.
Officers responded to a call about shots fired at Sparkman Homes Thursday afternoon. Capt. Mike Izzo said they found the suspect with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital.
They began treatment and determined there was a second person involved who was also hit by gunfire. Izzo said that person was taken to Huntsville Hospital by a “good Samaritan" from the community.
Police confirmed the two were shooting at each other.
One of them is in critical but stable condition. The other’s injuries were not life-threatening.
Evidence was collected, and the investigation is ongoing. Izzo said there are currently no charges pending the outcome of that investigation.
“The only thing we can tell you that we know there was multiple gunshots fired, there was an exchange, possibly anywhere from 6 to 10 gunshots," he said.
