Local Utility Crews Send Help in wake of Hurricane Florence

Fayetteville, TN (WAFF) - Workers all across the Tennessee Valley have accepted the call for help ahead of Hurricane Florence’s landfall. HEMSI sent two ambulances to the Carolina Coast and Huntsville Utilities sent 12 lineman earlier this week.
Utility crews for Fayetteville Public Utilities left at 6:45 Thursday morning to head to Dudley, North Carolina. 10 lineman and 5 pieces of equipment including bucket trucks, digger trucks, and fuel trucks took the trip. Britt Dye is the CEO and General Manager for FPU. He says that a trip like this, workers could be gone for 7 days up to 3 weeks with the possibility of swapping crews out.
Mike Buntley is a lineman for the utility company and has helped out during several hurricanes. He tells WAFF that you can’t really prepare for what you might see. “You just get ready to do it because you’ve done it all your life and you know what to expect," Buntley says.
This is all about helping each other. Dye says you offer help now because you never know when you might have to put the call for help out. “If it ever happened in your home place, you want to make sure that you get the same response from other states to come and help you get everything restored," Dye says.
Tim Shelton has worked with FPU for 28 years and is no stranger to helping, “In 28 years, I’ve been 15 to 20 times," Shelton says. He says he gets a lot of joy when he see’s the lights come back on and the excitement in everyone’s faces.
These crews will leave their family’s in hopes of helping others recover from this natural disaster.
