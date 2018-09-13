Huntsville company heading to Carolinas to help with Florence recovery

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Hurricane Florence continues to march towards the East Coast as a massive storm. Days of work has been put in place to prepare for what has been described as a potentially historic system. After the storm moves through, the work doesn’t end. For some it begins.
The storm packs potentially devastating effects that will be felt widespread, but the helping hands that be lent afterwards reach farther.
SERVPRO of Madison County is sending several crew members to the East Coast this weekend to help with recovery. The company helps with fire and water mitigation.
While things won’t be easy, it isn’t their first time at the rodeo. Company leaders describe walking into these situations as “tough” but say they are there to do “what they can to save what they can.”
They’ve been doing storm response for more than 20 years.
Sarah Hubbard’s husband, Demarcus, is among the people heading east. She is pregnant and due in four weeks yet is excited to know her husband is working to help others.
"I support what he’s doing. I stand behind them cause it’s not easy and it’s not easy for me. Cause at the same time I know they need help as well,” she said.
"There’s nothing better than bringing somebody back and getting things back to a way where it seems like it never even happens,” said Bubba Roby with SERVPRO of Madison County.
