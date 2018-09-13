How To Incorporate Whole Grains Into Your Diet

Stir-fry red and yellow onion, red, green, yellow, orange bell pepper, sausage, ham and, chicken in a small amount of olive oil. Add 1 can black beans, rinsed and drained, and 1 1/2 cups chopped raw broccoli. Stir until heated through. Add at least 2 cups cooked yellow rice (more if the crowd is bigger) and mix well, adjusting to taste with garlic powder and chicken like seasoning and your favorite seasonings as desired.