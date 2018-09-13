A Hot, Humid, & Stormy Thursday, Florence Moving Closer

A lot of eyes on the East Coast today as Hurricane Florence continues to chug towards the Carolinas. As of the 4 A.M, Florence is still a category 2 hurricane with winds of 110 miles per hour with higher gusts. The center of the storm is approximately 230 miles off the coast of North Carolina. While the storm weakened a bit during the day on Wednesday, it looks to intensify again today. We expect the storm to slow down and become stationary just off the southern coast of North Carolina, making landfall sometime Friday morning. While landfall won’t be until tomorrow, impacts from this storm will already be felt today with severe weather expected today. Stay tuned for more changes to the track and intensity to Florence. It will be a slow moving storm with a high impact resulting in possible catastrophic flooding in parts of North Carolina and South Carolina. It is possible that some spots could see more than two FEET of rainfall. There will also be a significant impact due to high wind and storm surge. More details on our First Alert Weather App.
The big story around here will be the heat. Temperatures today will be back into the low 90s with humidity bringing that feels-like temperature back near 100°. This afternoon does bring in some scattered showers and storms. Our weather will be on the hot and dry side with afternoon highs in the lower 90s into the weekend. Highs on Friday and Saturday could reach the middle 90s with 100°+ heat indices Some cloud cover and a north wind are possible as Florence could get closer to the Tennessee Valley late Sunday, with gusty winds Saturday and Sunday. We have a 20% chance of rain late Sunday into Monday. This chance is along and east of I-65 and it greatly depends on the eventual track of Hurricane Florence.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
