A Hot, Humid, & Stormy Thursday, Florence Moving Closer

A lot of eyes on the East Coast today as Hurricane Florence continues to chug towards the Carolinas. As of the 4 A.M, Florence is still a category 2 hurricane with winds of 110 miles per hour with higher gusts. The center of the storm is approximately 230 miles off the coast of North Carolina. While the storm weakened a bit during the day on Wednesday, it looks to intensify again today. We expect the storm to slow down and become stationary just off the southern coast of North Carolina, making landfall sometime Friday morning. While landfall won’t be until tomorrow, impacts from this storm will already be felt today with severe weather expected today. Stay tuned for more changes to the track and intensity to Florence. It will be a slow moving storm with a high impact resulting in possible catastrophic flooding in parts of North Carolina and South Carolina. It is possible that some spots could see more than two FEET of rainfall. There will also be a significant impact due to high wind and storm surge. More details on our First Alert Weather App.