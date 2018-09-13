High speed chase on I-65 ends in crash

Vestavia Hills, AL (WBRC) -A high speed chase that started on I-65 in Vestavia Hills ended in a crash just off I-20/59 in Fairfield.
The chase started just before 3 a.m. Thursday when a Vestavia Hills police officer pulled over a driver in a dark colored SUV.
Suddenly the driver in the SUV took off and the officer ran back to his vehicle and began chasing the suspect.
Homewood police joined the chase at Oxmoor Road.
The driver of the SUV eventually crashed on Valley Road in Fairfield.
The Fairfield fire department arrived because the SUV was smoking.
We have reached out to police for additional information and will update this story when we get more details.
