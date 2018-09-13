Former Albertville attorney sentenced to life in prison for child sex abuse

According to the government’s sentencing memorandum during the child pornography case, Smith “committed a shocking number of sex crimes.” Along with distributing child pornography on the internet and possessing thousands of images of child pornography, including photos of graphic sexual assaults on toddlers, Smith also molested a child, according to the sentencing memorandum. He also solicited the production of child pornography and advised other sexual predators on how to groom and molest children, according to the memorandum.