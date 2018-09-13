Former Albertville attorney sentenced to life in prison for child sex abuse

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - A former Albertville attorney has been sentenced to life in prison for sexually abusing a child.
Steven Vincent Smith was sentenced to 20 years in prison for sexual abuse of a child and life without parole for sodomy.
Those sentences will run consecutively.
Prosecutors said that multiple pictures of children found on Smith’s computer included the Marshall County victim.
Smith had already been sentenced to 17 years for child pornography by a federal judge. Authorities raided Smith’s home and office in 2016.
According to the government’s sentencing memorandum during the child pornography case, Smith “committed a shocking number of sex crimes.” Along with distributing child pornography on the internet and possessing thousands of images of child pornography, including photos of graphic sexual assaults on toddlers, Smith also molested a child, according to the sentencing memorandum. He also solicited the production of child pornography and advised other sexual predators on how to groom and molest children, according to the memorandum.
Smith’s crimes spanned years, with forensic evidence showing him “discussing the rape of children and distributing child pornography as early as 2010,” according to the memorandum.
