Buckhorn High School teens injured in a car accident
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | September 13, 2018 at 12:26 PM CDT - Updated September 13 at 12:26 PM

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - One Buckhorn High school teen is seriously injured, after a car accident involving two vehicles on Winchester Road this morning.

According to Moores Mill Volunteer Fire Department, the accident involved two female students driving to Buckhorn High School and a male driver.

The driver in the car of the two females was flown to Huntsville Hospital with “serious injuries”; the passenger in her vehicle and the male driver in the other vehicle involved in the accident sustained non-life threatening injuries.

