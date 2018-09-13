Buckhorn High School teens injured in a car accident

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - One Buckhorn High school teen is seriously injured, after a car accident involving two vehicles on Winchester Road this morning.
According to Moores Mill Volunteer Fire Department, the accident involved two female students driving to Buckhorn High School and a male driver.
The driver in the car of the two females was flown to Huntsville Hospital with “serious injuries”; the passenger in her vehicle and the male driver in the other vehicle involved in the accident sustained non-life threatening injuries.
WAFF48 News will have more information as this story develops.
