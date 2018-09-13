Bryant man stabs mother, fathers, and step-brother

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - A Bryant county man is in custody, after stabbing three of his family members.
Jackson County Deputies responded to a domestic call around 3:00 a.m. Thursday morning at a residence on County Road in Bryant. En route to the scene, deputies received another call. The caller reported that the dispute had become “more dangerous”, and the suspect 25-year-old Tyler Jackson Blackwell had armed himself with two knives and began swinging them violently.
Family members attempted to calm Bryant down, but their desperate efforts were met with brutal stabbings.
Blackwell stabbed his mother in the chest, slashed his father in the arm multiple times, and pierced his step-brother’s hand.
Blackwell was arrested and taking into custody when deputies arrived on the scene.
Blackwell’s mother was airlifted to Erlanger with life threatening injuries. His father was transported by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries to Erlanger Medical Center. Blackwell’s step-brother was treated on the scene for a minor wound.
During the investigation, deputies reported that Blackwell became unresponsive. Law enforcement has reason to an believe illegal substance, possibly meth caused him to lose consciousness and likely prompted the situation.
Blackwell was taken to a hospital in Jasper, Tennessee. His condition is unknown.
