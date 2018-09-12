‘22 Won’t Do’ event for veteran suicide awareness

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - A fundraiser in September is seeking to raise awareness for veterans dealing with suicidal thoughts.
‘22 Won’t Do’ is the name of the organization leading the event. The group claims that 22 veterans, on average, commit suicide every day. ’22 Won’t Do' is working to change that sobering statistic.
The upcoming event will take place on September 22 at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center Aviation Challenge Area. The goal is to have 2,222 people performing 22 pushups in a mass show of support.
There is also a $22 entry fee that will serve as a donation toward the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and other organizations.
Those who register online by September 13 are guaranteed a free t-shirt.
Organizers say the event will begin at 9AM rain or shine.
