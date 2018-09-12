Warmer with spotty rain chances Wednesday

Good Wednesday morning! Fair skies and comfortable temperatures in the middle 60s will greet you this morning with some pockets of fog into NE Alabama.
Skies will be partly cloudy this afternoon with warmer high temperatures in the upper 80s, a few showers should pop up into the afternoon hours but will not be widespread in nature. Overnight lows will be back into the middle to upper 60s with partly cloudy skies. Thursday will be a similar afternoon with hot temperatures returning to the Tennessee Valley, highs should be in the lower 90s.
We continue to track the strengthening of major Hurricane Florence, still expected to make landfall in the Carolinas with life threatening storm surge and torrential rainfall that may lead to flash flooding. Florence will weaken as in moves onto land but may take a westerly path that could bring some gusty winds into the Tennessee Valley by Sunday.
The weekend looks to be hot with highs staying in the 90s, showers and storms may develop by Sunday depending on the track of weakening Florence. Keep checking the WAFF First Alert Weather apps for the latest updates.
