UNA ROTC program pays tribute to 9/11 victims

FLORENCE, AL (WAFF) - Across north Alabama, different memorial events were held to remember the 9/11 victims.
Tammy Williams said she did not know 17 years ago from today she would be telling her husband, Dwayne Williams, “I love you” for the very last time. Williams told WAFF 48 News her husband went to work that day at the Pentagon but never made it back home. She said the ceremony is honoring her husband and the countless others who lost their lives.
Williams said she is filled with joy knowing ceremonies like this one happened throughout the country. Recruiting officer for the ROTC program, Ray Atencio, said that moment allows first responders, veterans and their loved ones the chance to pay tribute to those who fought and continue to fight for our country.
“I hope each year that we do this that we keep this memory alive for these young people to understand why we are fighting, why we are in Iraq and Afghanistan, why we are fighting a war of terrorism against those individuals that came against us that day,” Atencio said.
He said many of the students in the ROTC program were too young to fully understand what happened on Sept. 11, 2001. These events are important to remind everyone to take a moment to remember the lives lost on that tragic day.
