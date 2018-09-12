Shoals fire station taking donations for hurricane relief

NITRATE, AL (WAFF) - The Nitrate City Volunteer Fire Department in the Shoals is preparing to help people on the East Coast impacted by Hurricane Florence. The fire department is collecting supplies to help those people who will need it.
Chief Kelly Aday says this hurricane could impact a lot of people. He says his fire department wants to be prepared to help those people who are going to need it most after this violent storm hits.
Shelters are going to be packed and they will need supplies. Aday says that’s why his department is acting now before it hits.
He says they are collecting anything from non-perishable food, water, toiletries, and clothes.
“They can leave the donations in the storm shelter and get those items will be sent to shelters in need,” said Aday.
Aday says a lot of supplies are needed.
So if you can help by donating please drop off nonperishable food, clothes or water.
