One fatality after a person is struck by a vehicle in Hazel Green

The accident occurred around 5:15 a.m.

The pedestrian was struck by a truck early this morning, after trying to cross US-231 in Hazel Green.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | September 12, 2018 at 6:01 AM CDT - Updated September 12 at 6:31 AM

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Madison County Sheriff’s Department report one fatality, after a person was struck by a vehicle in Hazel Green.

The incident occurred at approximately 5:15 this morning on Highway US-231 and Charity Lane in Hazel Green.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Department a male was trying to cross US-231, when he was hit by a white truck.

The driver and passenger in the vehicle did not sustain any injuries. The pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene.

