One fatality after a person is struck by a vehicle in Hazel Green

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Madison County Sheriff’s Department report one fatality, after a person was struck by a vehicle in Hazel Green.
The incident occurred at approximately 5:15 this morning on Highway US-231 and Charity Lane in Hazel Green.
According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Department a male was trying to cross US-231, when he was hit by a white truck.
The driver and passenger in the vehicle did not sustain any injuries. The pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene.
Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.