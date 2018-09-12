New splash pad under construction in Arab

ARAB, AL (WAFF) - Construction is now underway for a new splash pad in the city of Arab.
Arab city officials say they’re tearing up the city’s baby pool for something that will be so much more fun.
On Wednesday, city crews began ripping out the concrete where the old baby pool was in advance of a new splash pad being constructed.
The city is making it happen with a $300,000 grant. Half will be paid by the city, but city work will go toward that with in-kind services.
It’s located right next to the city pool and will be approximately 50 feet by 60 feet.
Mayor Bob Joslin says once complete it will be a great asset that everyone can enjoy.
“We have a lot of disadvantaged kids that they want to get wet but they can’t really use the pool and running through the splash pad and playing with the different features and that will be a really, really big plus for them,” said Joslin.
The new splash pad is expected to be completed in the next 120 days, well before the season begins next year.
Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.