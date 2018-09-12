New inventor kits allow kids to create robots, music and ‘space’ rovers

“littleBits is an activist company: we want to empower kids to invent the world they want to live in,” said Ayah Bdeir founder and CEO. “We are inspired by this generation’s desire to help others, improve their communities, or break new barriers in music making, and space science. Our newest line of products is designed to equip them with what they need to understand how technology around them works, get excited about STEM/STEAM and use invention methods to make their creative ideas happen.”