A new bakery is coming to Madison

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - The Dessert Fork, is bringing to its first brick-and-mortar shop off Highway 72.
The all-new dessert shop will be located at near Target at 107 Brookridge Drive within the Medical Park Station development off Highway 72.
The Dessert Fork will serve artisan and custom cakes, cupcakes, dipped gourmet apples, and more and is tentatively scheduled to open late October 2018.
Owner and Cake Artist, Pauline McFarlin, is excited to welcome the Huntsville/Madison area to her new bakeshop, full of fresh-from-the-oven cakes and dessert creations.
“The Dessert Fork is a made-from-scratch bakery that began four years ago under the Alabama Cottage Law,” said McFarlin. “We create recipes that are nostalgic, vintage, and authentic. Our goal is to transport guests back to a time when they may have enjoyed a delicious dessert in their own grandmother’s kitchen. We’ve grown so much since 2014 and we can’t wait to serve Madison and Huntsville on a larger scale.”
The Dessert Fork will offer cakes ranging from classic chocolate with white icing to green tea or amaretto. In addition to its cakes, the bakeshop will serve an assortment of desserts including dipped apples, cupcakes, truffles and more. Guests will have the opportunity to order custom baked goods to-go or enjoy cozy dine-in seating. Hot and cold beverages will also be available.
“We try to appeal to traditionalists as well as the more adventurous foodies,” shared McFarlin. “Many of my flavors have been inspired by my travels. For instance, our cocktail-inspired Old Fashioned bourbon caramel cupcake came to me in Gatlinburg while I was touring a distillery.”
Guests can also taste several different dipped apple flavors, including Oreo™ and apple pie!
Beyond her artisan menu, McFarlin takes orders for custom cake creations. On her website, you can see amazing edible art that ranges from cartoon character cakes to designer wedding displays. Pauline never turns down the challenge of making an event special and memorable for her clients.
Since 2008, McFarlin has been developing her culinary skills with formal training from world-renowned cake artists and by participating in national cake shows. Inspired to combine her passion for art and baking into a business, she launched The Dessert Fork in 2014.
“My formal training began when I discovered my love for art and passion for baking could be made into a career,” explained McFarlin. “Armed with 4 years of formal art training in high school, I decided to take some cake decorating classes. It’s spiraled into where we are today, and I make it a point to learn as much as I can.”
Pauline shared that one of her most eye-opening experiences was attending a cake conference.
“I couldn’t believe all of the amazing things you can do with cake,” recalled McFarlin. “It’s incredible to see all of the things you can do to make cakes look different by using various sugar mediums and skills.”
Throughout her training, Pauline has studied under several world-renowned cake artists, cake designers, and culinary instructors. In fact, some of her mentors have been featured on The Food Network and Food Network challenges.
“When to comes to learning new skills, I’ll never be done,” assured McFarlin. “When I’m not taking a formal class, I’ll find a YouTube video to see what other tricks I can pick up. There’s nothing I love more.”
All of her training has clearly paid off. The Dessert Fork has won multiple Wedding Wire“Couple’s Choice” Awards and has received rave reviews through The Knot Wedding Planner. Locally, Pauline has competed and won awards in Cyn Shea Café’s Serving Hope Chocolate Challenge.
