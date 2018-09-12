A new bakery is coming to Madison

“The Dessert Fork is a made-from-scratch bakery that began four years ago under the Alabama Cottage Law,” said McFarlin. “We create recipes that are nostalgic, vintage, and authentic. Our goal is to transport guests back to a time when they may have enjoyed a delicious dessert in their own grandmother’s kitchen. We’ve grown so much since 2014 and we can’t wait to serve Madison and Huntsville on a larger scale.”