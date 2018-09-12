Marshall County attorney’s law license suspended over possibly mishandled money

MARSHALL COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - A Marshall County attorney has been suspended by the state bar. And questions remain concerning missing funds regarding a $10,000 settlement he handled in Jackson County.
Court documents indicate the money was paid to the attorney’s trust account but never received by a client.
Grant attorney Brent Parker’s law license has been suspended by the state bar and his trust account frozen, possibly over a lawsuit he filed on behalf of Wayne Clark. The suit revolves around a claim by Clark in which he sued Hardee’s in Scottsboro after Clark fell into a hole in the restaurant’s parking lot in 2015.
But in March 2018, an amended complaint was filed against Parker by Clark’s new attorneys after it was learned the insurance company for Hardee’s paid a $10,000 check to Parker’s trust account, settling the matter in November 2016. But Clark claims didn’t receive his money.
In July of this year, a judge ordered Parker to put the funds into an interest bearing account. When that didn’t happen, attorneys for Clark last week filed a motion to the court asking for sanctions against Parker.
Parker filed a response last week asking that the court refrain from sanctions until there’s a final decision on allowing him to keep his law license from the state bar.
A hearing date on sanctions is set for Oct. 1.
WAFF 48 News stopped into Parker’s office but were told they had no comment.
