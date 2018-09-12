Local Scam: A man is calling impersonating Police Chief Nate Allen asking for money for injured officers

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - One individual is impersonating Decatur Police Chief Nate Allen asking for money to help “injured police officers”.
Decatur Police Department has received numerous phone calls from citizens reporting the fraudulent phone calls. The caller is being described as aggressive and persistent. The Decatur Police Department will never solicit funds by phone call.
Residents who have received this scam call are encouraged to contact the Decatur Police Department at (256)-341-4660.
