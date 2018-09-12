Local Scam: A man is calling impersonating Police Chief Nate Allen asking for money for injured officers

Don’t fall for this scam.

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | September 12, 2018 at 10:01 AM CDT - Updated September 12 at 10:01 AM

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - One individual is impersonating Decatur Police Chief Nate Allen asking for money to help “injured police officers”.

Decatur Police Department has received numerous phone calls from citizens reporting the fraudulent phone calls. The caller is being described as aggressive and persistent. The Decatur Police Department will never solicit funds by phone call.

‪SCAM ALERT: We’re getting reports from residents saying they have received calls from someone pretending to be Police...

Posted by Decatur Police Department Alabama on Wednesday, September 12, 2018

Residents who have received this scam call are encouraged to contact the Decatur Police Department at (256)-341-4660.

