Limestone County hotels offering free shelter for Florence evacuees

LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - With Hurricane Florence strengthening, many east coast states are having mandatory evacuations. It can be hard to find a place to go in a time of panic, however, Limestone County is trying to help with that.
FEMA is working with several hotels in Athens to accommodate people fleeing from the Carolinas.
Quality Inn, Best Western, Sleep Inn and Days Inn are all approved FEMA hotels. This means anyone that has registered with FEMA can stay at these places for free.
“We’re expecting that we will be getting several to be coming in this area, and we just wanted people to know. People that have friends and family that live in that area, they want to let them know that you know they can come on into Athens and Limestone County and get lodging, and that’s what we want them to do,” said Teresa Todd, Limestone County tourism director.
Call 1-866-545-9865 for more information on how to register with FEMA and find a free place to stay.
Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.