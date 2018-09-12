Jackson County Sheriff’s Office community partnership drive helps children, seniors

JACKSON COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - Each month, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office holds a community partnership drive where items are collected and distributed to various groups across the county.
During the month of August, the office collected toiletries for less fortunate children.
The goal for the toiletries drive was to make sure each child has what they need to look and feel their best this school year. Sheriff Chuck Phillips says they see this type of need every day.
"Through the years in law enforcement, you really see how some people live. And really the needs that they have. A lot of people will never see what we see. Knowing what we know, this is a tremendous help for the children," said Phillips.
The results speak for themselves. People in Jackson County care.
"We have 15 schools participating in the project and we collected 23 boxes of hygiene items from citizens and again businesses throughout the county," added Phillips.
For the month of September, the sheriff’s office has changed their focus from the youth of the county to the senior community. Children from several Sunday school classes are working on art projects like these, that groups will deliver to area nursing homes and assisted living facilities.
The idea is to brighten someone’s day and give them a mental lift during a difficult time.
Phillips says he’s proud of the children and the people of Jackson County that are supporting their drives.
"It makes you feel great, I mean, you know, you've got these people that are actually out here helping other people," said Phillips.
If you would like for your child to participate in this month’s drive, simply drop off their artwork at the sheriff’s office by the end of the month. Their office is located at the Jackson County Courthouse.
If you’re unable to make it to the office, you may call the office and they will send a deputy out to pick up your child’s project.
