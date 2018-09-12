Huntsville Road Closure: Eastview Drive between Lewter and Chadrick Drives

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - At 8:30am, Huntsville Utilities Gas Operations will close Eastview Drive Between Lewter Drive and Chadrick Drive for gas line installation work.
The closure is expected to last until 4:00pm.
Motorists are asked to avoid this area if possible. Motorists traveling through this area are asked to do so with extreme caution as workers will be present.
If possible, travelers are advised to plan an alternate route to minimize any inconvenience.If alternate routes are not available, be prepared for shifting traffic patterns and possible delays.
