Huntsville man indicted for murder in 2017 drunk driving crash

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - A Huntsville man now faces a murder charge in a drunk driving case that claimed another man’s life.
Derrick Lamont Chandler, 48, is indicted for murder. No trial date has not been set.
He was originally charged with manslaughter before the case went to the grand jury.
Court documents show the grand jury found he did “recklessly engage in conduct which manifested extreme indifference to human life and created a grave risk of death to a person other than the said defendant, and did thereby cause the death of another person.”
Police said Chandler was under the influence of alcohol when he crashed into head-on into another car on Nov. 5, 2017. Michael Buckner, 40, was killed.
