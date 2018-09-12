Huntsville man gets 15 years in child sex trafficking case

Prosecutors say the sexual encounters with the child continued for several months until Edwards stopped paying to have them. At that point, Amador-Zepeda began blackmailing Edwards, threatening to show law enforcement the cell phone communications between him and the child unless Edwards paid him. Amador-Zepeda reportedly told the child what to say in English to deliver the blackmail threat, according to court records. The two men later executed a contract for Edwards to make a series of payments totaling $20,000 to Amador-Zepeda in exchange for the cellphone containing the incriminating evidence.