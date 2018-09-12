Hartselle’s 38th Annual Depot Days Festival this weekend

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - The Depot Days Festival rolls into Hartselle September 15, 2018, bringing a day of free family-friendly fun and entertainment to the historic depot and downtown area.
Hosted by the Hartselle Area Chamber of Commerce, the annual event is a tribute to the railroad industry and its contribution to Hartselle and the North Alabama region. In addition to the one-day celebration, there are several activities planned during the week leading up to the event.
Now in its 38th year, the Depot Days Festival gets underway at 8:00 a.m. and lasts until 4:00 p.m. The free event offers a car, truck and motorcycle show, music, an art show, crafts, a tractor and engine show, and a variety of fun and games for children.
Runners will take to the streets for the Half-Marathon, a partnership between the Depot Days Festival and the Hartselle Kiwanis Club at 7 a.m. at Quail Creek Golf Resort and Convention Center. For more information, visit www.hartsellekiwanisclub.org/halfmarathon/.
New this year, former America’s Got Talent competitor David Ferman will perform several times during the day. Ferman and his fiancé, Jenny will performing magic, comedy and juggling in the Children’s Area.
“They can expect a funny, family show. It will be like nothing they have seen before,” Ferman said. Andrea Owensby, President of the Hartselle Area Chamber of Commerce said, “this is something new and exciting and I believe everyone who attends will enjoy it.”
Additional activities leading up to the 38th annual event for the public to take part in include “Down Memory Lane” program at the Historic Crabb-Stewart-Key-Dotson Home located at 1084 Nat Key Road in Hartselle on September 10, The Cinderella Ball at Hartselle First Assembly of God on September 11, a Community Wide Pep Rally at the Hartselle High School Gym on September 13, an Open Mic night on the Sonoco Stage on Railroad St. on September 14, and a Community Sing at East Highland Baptist Church, Sunday, September 16.
For more information on the Depot Days Festival, visit www.hartsellechamber.com and click on Annual Events or call the Hartselle Area Chamber of Commerce at 256.773.4370.
