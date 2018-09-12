Hartselle’s 38th Annual Depot Days Festival this weekend

Additional activities leading up to the 38th annual event for the public to take part in include “Down Memory Lane” program at the Historic Crabb-Stewart-Key-Dotson Home located at 1084 Nat Key Road in Hartselle on September 10, The Cinderella Ball at Hartselle First Assembly of God on September 11, a Community Wide Pep Rally at the Hartselle High School Gym on September 13, an Open Mic night on the Sonoco Stage on Railroad St. on September 14, and a Community Sing at East Highland Baptist Church, Sunday, September 16.