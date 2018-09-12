Halloween Super Bash at Noccalula Falls Park

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - The Gadsden Parks and Recreation Department is hosting the 7th Annual Halloween Super Bash.
The event will take place Saturday, October 6 from 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. at Noccalula Falls Park located at 1500 Noccalula Road, Gadsden, AL 35904.
This family-friendly event will offer fun interactive games, inflatables, balloons with Big Sam, bobbing for apples, a pumpkin toss, food vendors, and much more!
The first 1,000 to enter the Halloween Bash will receive free trick-or-treat candy, so be sure to come early.
Attendees of all ages are encouraged to wear their costumes to get in the true spirit of Halloween. In addition to the other various fall activities, the C.P. Huntington train will be taking riders through the park. The petting zoo will also be open for attendees to visit the llamas, goats, rabbits, and more. Don’t be a scaredy cat, you will not want to miss out on all the fun!
Tickets for the event are $6 per person for adults and children ages four and older. Tickets can be purchased in advance online at noccalulafallspark.com or in person at the event. Please note, season passes are not valid for the Halloween Super Bash.
For additional information or questions regarding the event, please contact Janet Tarrance with the Parks and Recreation Department at 256-549-4658 or the Noccalula Falls Park at 256-549-4663.
