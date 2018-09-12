Day of Caring celebrated at Boaz Senior Center

BOAZ, AL (WAFF) - The Senior Center was the place to be in Boaz Tuesday. The United Way of Marshall County sponsored a Day of Caring with plenty of activities and visitors for the seniors.
Charlie Hawkins, a senior at the center, said he particularly enjoyed the entertainment provided by preschoolers from the Boaz Library.
“The kids come from the library, and they sang and done some signs when they was singing. And they give us these cards here. They give us these little cards here today,” said Hawkins.
Michael Nix, another senior, also enjoyed the entertainment from the preschool children.
“Well, the kids was really enjoyable, I love kids. And seeing them up on the stage running around like they did, that was kind of cute,” said Nix.
Boaz Senior Center director Susan Duvall said visitors from around the city helped to serve meals and enjoyed fellowship with the seniors.
“The fire department showed up. They were willing to do anything we wanted them to do. The City Hall, mayor, the people that work there, the rec center, came. Some people from the street department came,” said Duvall.
“And of course we were flooded with people, but they interacted with the seniors. That counts a lot. That means a lot to just sit down and talk to them, people you don’t see every day,” added Duval.
“It really was nice for them to come out and do the thing today,” said Hawkins.
