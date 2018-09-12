Coming soon on Amazon: Real, full-sized Christmas trees

(RNN) – It seems like Amazon can deliver you anything these days, and starting this holiday season that’ll include full-sized live Christmas trees.
The online retailer will be selling and delivering 7-foot firs and pines, sourced from North Carolina, according to an Associated Press report.
The company told the AP the trees will be on sale starting in November, and in some instances will be available for free shipping to Amazon Prime customers.
Amazon first sold trees last year, but those were smaller 3-foot varieties.
“Given the popularity among customers, we increased the assortment,” a representative of the company told the AP.
There is currently a page for “Fresh Christmas Tree” on the outlet’s website, though none yet for sale.
Citing a company preview catalog for the holiday season, the AP reported one variety of tree, the Fraser fir, would cost $115.
While a Christmas tree may seem like a huge shipment, it doesn’t even come close to some of the larger things Amazon will deliver.
Huge machinery like a 1,791-pound wide-belt sander and a mammoth 6,700-pound lathe can be ordered through the retailer.
Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.