Colbert County Animal Control Task Force trying to make changes to animal ordinances

COLBERT COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - Officials from the Colbert County Animal Shelter say they are overwhelmed. They tell WAFF 48 News the task force wants to make changes to the animal ordinances that will help with overcrowding.
Animal shelter officials say they are still taking in animals even though they don’t have the space. They tell WAFF 48 News the shelter is overcrowded because people refuse to spay and neuter their pets, so animals end up at the shelter.
Animal shelter officials say for the past several months, they have also been dealing with cases of animal abuse. Right now, the priority is to work the animal control task force to create stricter laws.
Rilly Winkle, who is leading the task force, says they want to add the Responsible Pet Care Act and add stricter fees and fines to the ordinances.
"It has gotten out of control the animal shelter is exhausted. We need to change direction we are going. So, we have to change the laws to change that direction, said Winkle.
Winkle says the Colbert County Animal Control Task Force will present the proposed ordinance changes to the county commission later this month.
