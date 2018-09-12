Calhoun Community College to host open house and information session for Virginia College Students

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Calhoun Community College officials announced that the college will conduct information sessions at both its Decatur and Huntsville campuses for students impacted by the announced closure of Virginia College’s Huntsville campus next year.
The open house and information sessions will be held Tuesday, September 18, 2018, from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm in the Aerospace Training Center on the Decatur Campus and the Multifunction Room in the Math, Science and Computer Science building at the Huntsville campus.
The come-and-go events will allow students to meet with representatives from various instructional areas, advisers, financial aid personnel, admissions and other student support services staff to introduce them to the various options that Calhoun has to offer. Additionally, anyone interested in registering for Calhoun’s Delayed Start classes, which begin October 15, may do so during these sessions.
“Our team has come together in an effort to develop a comprehensive plan as we work with those Virginia College students or others who decide to make Calhoun their choice in continuing their higher education goals,” commented Calhoun Interim President Dr. Joe Burke.
“Calhoun’s Student Services team, as well as our academic units and other departments at the College, have developed an action plan that we feel will allow us to quickly and effectively reach those impacted students,” Burke added.
If students wish to start the process of applying to the college prior to the Open House next week, they may visit Calhoun’s website at www.calhoun.edu. From there, click on the “Apply” button to proceed at the top of the homepage. There is no fee to apply to the college.
For more information, interested students should contact Calhoun’s Recruiting Department at 256-306-2634 or by email at ashley.robison@calhoun.edu
