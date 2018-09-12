4 arrested in Huntsville heroin trafficking operation

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Huntsville police report a heroin trafficking investigation that netted multiple arrests.
Agents with the Madison-Morgan County STAC Team, DEA, ATF, ALEA, Huntsville police, Huntsville SWAT, Huntsville K-9, and Decatur OCU executed eight search warrants in the Huntsville area. These warrants were obtained and executed after a lengthy investigation into Thomas Michael Watson and his involvement in n alleged heroin trafficking organization.
Multiple arrests were made in connection with this investigation and more are expected, according to police.
The arrests so far include:
Thomas Michael Watson - Eight counts of trafficking heroin (approximately 6 ounces of heroin, multiple guns, and $9,000 U.S. currency were seized)
Bria Sidae Bradford - Trafficking heroin
Alphonso High - Possession of a controlled substance - heroin (small amount of heroin and several firearms seized)
Randall Darneil Fletcher - Trafficking cocaine and second-degree possession of marijuana (appropriately 1 ounce of cocaine, 32 grams of marijuana, and several firearms seized)
