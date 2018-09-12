Another Limestone County counterfeiting suspect arrested; 3rd suspect at large

LIMESTONE COUNTRY, AL (WAFF) - An Elkmont man was arrested Wednesday after allegedly passing counterfeit money in Limestone County. The suspect was caught after allegedly fleeing deputies into Madison County while driving a stolen van, leading multiple agencies on a foot pursuit and three-hour manhunt.
Deputies say they found a large amount of what appeared to be methamphetamine in the van, however, like the money, it also turned out to be counterfeit.
Benjamin Allen Hill, 27, faces multiple felony charges and is currently held in the Limestone County Jail. Specific charges and bond have not been determined at this time. However, deputies say they will provide updates with a release of the complete charges.
Shortly after 9 a.m. Wednesday, Heritage Food Mart reported that a man had just passed counterfeit bills. A deputy responded and observed Hill leaving the convenience store in a van. The deputy said when he tried to stop the vehicle, Hill led him on a pursuit before abandoning the vehicle near Harvest Road a short distance into Madison County.
After Hill was able to get out of sight, deputies began to set up a perimeter and called for the tracking dogs and K-9 officers from the Limestone Correctional Facility. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office also assisted in the search.
Hill was found by the dogs where he had been hiding in a yard nearby.
Investigators observed the counterfeit money that had been passed at Heritage Food Mart and quickly determined that it matched the forgeries from the Charles Lee Anderson case last week.
A third suspect in the counterfeit ring is still at large. Adam Chambers, 31, has multiple warrants through the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 256-232-0111.
“I’m proud of the way Sgt. Hardiman recognized and pursued the suspect and helped set up the perimeter for the K9 tracking dogs,” Sheriff Mike Blakely said in a statement. “I’m also proud of the excellent teamwork demonstrated by Madison County Sheriff’s deputies, Limestone Correctional Facility officers, and the Limestone County deputies and investigators. Their seamless, coordinated efforts combined to effectively make this arrest.”
