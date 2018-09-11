Remembering the Live Lost During the 9/11 Terror Attack

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - It’s a day that is forever etched in American history. Most people remember where they were when the two airplanes were hijacked and crashed into the Twin Towers in New York City. 17 years later, people all across the country pause to remember the lives of the nearly 3,000 people killed in the attack.
Memorial services were held right here in the Tennessee Valley. First responders from Huntsville Police Department, Huntsville Fire and Rescue, and HEMSI gathered at the Fire Station 1 and HPD’s West Precinct to remember the victims. At 7:45 Tuesday morning, emergency crews sounded their sirens to honor the first responders who died.
Huntsville Police Captain Mike Izzo has a personal connection to the 9/11 attack. He used to work with the New York Police Department before coming to Huntsville. Izzo had several friends who were still with the NYPD when the attack happened. “I was concerned because many of my friends were blue collar workers who either worked for the FDNY or the NYPD," Izzo says.
24 hours after the attack, Izzo found out he lost a friend he graduated the academy with. “We found out that one of the towers had collapsed on him during the rescue. That was very near and dear and close to our hearts,” explains Izzo.
A lot of memories follow Izzo from the World Trade Center. One including helping his dad install flooring and carpets. When the towers were hit, the one thing that popped into Izzo’s mind? “We had a surprise attack and we didn’t know the chain of effects.”
Izzo says that it is important to constantly remember the lives lost, and he’s appreciative of how everyone across the country remembers the people and first responders we lost.
Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.