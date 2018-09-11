REI Co-op coming to MidCity Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Specialty outdoor retailer REI Co-op is opening its first Alabama store at MidCity Huntsville next year.
REI plans to invest in Alabama’s outdoor community and work with local nonprofits to maintain local trails and parks.
“Huntsville is a growing outdoor community with proximity to areas like Blevins Gap and Rainbow Mountain, the Tennessee River, and Guntersville Lake,” said Gail Kirkland, REI retail director for the Southeast district. “With more than 11,000 active REI members in the state of Alabama, we are excited to continue to grow in the South and invest in this community.”
The Huntsville location will offer workshops to connect people to outdoor life. REI Huntsville will also have direct access to MidCity Park, a 40-acre public park with a trail system, lakeside dock and outdoor amphitheater.
"REI is a best-in-class retailer that improves local communities by working to protect and preserve natural resources and offering high-quality educational and recreational opportunities. REI will provide an elevated experience for North Alabama outdoor enthusiast and the existing co-op members across the Tennessee Valley region. This is a tremendous addition to MidCity, one that really complements our core values through recreation, entertainment, and health and wellness.” said Max Grelier, cofounder of RCP Companies.
Construction is slated to begin in October with an opening date scheduled for fall 2019.
Other news businesses announced for MidCity Huntsville include Dave & Buster’s, Wahlburger’s, Rascal Flatt’s, and High Point Climbing among others.
“The redevelopment efforts of the former Madison Square Mall property continues to provide new to market options for our community,” said Shane Davis, director of urban planning at the city of Huntsville. “The Master Plan of the development includes over 30 acres of active space for kayaking, running, biking, rock climbing, along with an outdoor amphitheater. The goal of MidCity is to provide a mix of retail opportunities, entertainment, and outdoor spaces such that the area is always active. The addition of REI Co-op is an outstanding retailer that adds tremendous energy to this plan."
REI expects to hire nearly 50 employees at the new Huntsville store. Anyone interested in working for REI can apply online at REI.com/jobs.
