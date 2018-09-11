REI Co-op coming to MidCity Huntsville

“The redevelopment efforts of the former Madison Square Mall property continues to provide new to market options for our community,” said Shane Davis, director of urban planning at the city of Huntsville. “The Master Plan of the development includes over 30 acres of active space for kayaking, running, biking, rock climbing, along with an outdoor amphitheater. The goal of MidCity is to provide a mix of retail opportunities, entertainment, and outdoor spaces such that the area is always active. The addition of REI Co-op is an outstanding retailer that adds tremendous energy to this plan."