Officials warn against phone scam threatening to turn off power

(WAFF) - Officials have issued a warning about an apparent phone scam threatening to turn off customers' power.
Joe Wheeler EMC, which serves Lawrence and Morgan counties and surrounding areas, says that they were notified of a business that had received a phone call threatening to turn off their power if they didn’t pay by a certain time.
They warn customers to not believe this scam and say that they will never ask that you pay with a prepaid card and that you will always get a notice if your bill is past due.
If you have questions about someone calling you, Joe Wheeler EMC says to hang up and call 256-552-2300.
