NCAA: Alabama A&M miscertified 101 student athletes

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - The NCAA says that Alabama A&M University miscertified 101 student athletes.
These student athletes were reportedly involved in the school’s baseball, men’s basketball, football and men’s golf teams.
The penalties that the NCAA is prescribing against the university include:
- Five years of probation from September 11, 2018 through September 10, 2023
- A vacation of records in which student-athletes competed while ineligible
- A 2018-19 postseason ban for the baseball, men’s basketball, football, and men’s golf teams
- Scholarship reductions the baseball, men’s basketball, football, and men’s golf teams
- Recruiting restrictions for the 2018-19 academic year
- The university cannot recruit two-year college transfers who would enroll during the 2019-20 academic year
- A $5,00 fine, plus 1-percent of the annual budgets of the baseball, men’s basketball, football, and men’s golf programs
To read the NCAA’s full report, click here.
There is no word yet on what the extent of the probation means for Alabama A&M.
The NCAA determined the miscertification by looking at areas such as staff members lacking the necessary experiences, rules education and training to complete certifications and providing little education to the registrar. NCAA also says that the university did not involve the proper staff members from outside of athletics in the certification process.
