Lane closures expected on I-65 in Limestone County

LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL (WAFF) -The Alabama Department of Transport (ALDOT) wants to make motorists aware of a lane closure expected to impact traffic on I-65.
The closure will affect I-65 near Exit 340 in Limestone County.
ALDOT says that Wiregrass Construction will close the northbound outside lane at 8 p.m. on Friday, September 14 in order to remove and replace concrete end slabs on the I-565 overpass and the Norfolk Southern railroad overpass north of I-565.
The closure is expected to continue throughout the weekend. ALDOT says all lanes are expected to be open by 4 a.m. on Monday, September 17.
Speeds will be reduced to 50 mph in the work zone. Motorists are advised to drive with caution.
