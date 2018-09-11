’It’s a day that changed our world’: Huntsville mayor speaks at UAH 9/11 remembrance event

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle speaks at UAH 9/11 remembrance event
By McKinley Strother | September 10, 2018 at 11:27 PM CDT - Updated September 10 at 11:29 PM

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - The University of Alabama in Huntsville’s Young America’s Foundation held their annual 9/11 remembrance event Monday.

Ahead of the historic day in our country, the organization wanted to honor the lives lost. They say it was especially important to make sure the impact of the tragedy is not forgotten.

It’s a day that changed our world. We became something different!
Tommy Battle, Huntsville mayor

The organization plans to plant 2,977 flags, one for each life lost.

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle was the keynote speaker. Watch his entire speech in the video above.

