’It’s a day that changed our world’: Huntsville mayor speaks at UAH 9/11 remembrance event

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - The University of Alabama in Huntsville’s Young America’s Foundation held their annual 9/11 remembrance event Monday.
Ahead of the historic day in our country, the organization wanted to honor the lives lost. They say it was especially important to make sure the impact of the tragedy is not forgotten.
The organization plans to plant 2,977 flags, one for each life lost.
Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle was the keynote speaker. Watch his entire speech in the video above.
