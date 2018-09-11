Independent candidate for AL governor talks stances, plans

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - The race for Alabama governor continues to heat up as November's general election approaches and an independent write-in candidate continues to gain a growing number of supporters across the state.
Chad Chig Martin is not your average politician, but he feels that’s what sets him apart. He says he’s determined to make change happen.
“I’m a proud Alabamian and I love this state,” he said.
Martin is from Enterprise and has been campaigning for months, making stops around the state.
He owns a company in Dothan called Thunder Industrial that does business in about 40 states. He’s also a hat designer for Bollman Hat Company and he is the lead singer of Chad Chig Martin and the Alabama Outlaw Band. They perform around the country.
“I write songs about life and tell stories. I never picked up a guitar or sang a song until I was 44 years old and I'm 50 now. So a lot happened very quickly in my music career and I've been fortunate enough to play from Florida, to North Dakota to Massachusetts and everywhere in between,” Martin stated.
He’d been thinking of running for governor for the past ten years. What made him finally move forward with it was an encounter at a store with his daughter’s friend who was a second year school teacher. He asked how she was doing and she told him that in her rural school system, she was not making enough money and was having trouble covering her student loans. She said she spent $800 of her own money for supplies for her students.
"That included things like paper towels and hand soap and copy paper. She was allowed so many copies on the copy machine at school which was 1000 copies and after a few tests, she was already over that and she was having to pay out of her pocket for copies. How are we sending her to school without the basic classroom supplies? It made my stomach turn,” Martin said.
That night, he told his father he was going to run for governor and the next day, he started a Facebook page and has garnered a lot of followers and support from thousands of people around the state. He would like to take part in a debate with other gubernatorial candidates.
“I think the people of Alabama deserve a debate and this independent campaign is ready,” Martin said.
He describes himself as a conservative thinker.
“I'm against abortion. I'm for protecting the Second Amendment rights, including letting people know that if you have to protect your home and family from home invasions that you'll have a governor that will stand by you if you have to use whatever is necessary to defend your home,” Martin explained.
He feels that Alabama is lacking in income producing mechanisms.
“We have three states around us- Florida, Georgia and Tennessee running the lottery and sucking our money out of our state and then we have Mississippi running casino gaming and sucking our money out of the state that way and we're putting all of that into their school systems,” he said.
He wants to let people decide on the lottery, casino gambling and medical marijuana all in one vote.
“Across the country, 23 states now have medical marijuana. I want us to finally get on the front end of something and not be 48th or 49th to do it because there will be no money left. It'll be as common as someone going to the convenience store and picking it up,” Martin added.
While Huntsville and other parts of North Alabama have excelled in recruiting new industry and jobs, he doesn’t think other parts of the state have been doing so well in that area and wants to put together an aggressive recruiting force.
“I live in an area in southeast Alabama that hasn’t' seen any new industry for years. We've got places in southwest in Alabama, and it pains me to say this, but they look like third world countries in some parts,” Martin stated.
He feels that companies are given incentives to come to Alabama, but wants to see it help the community more by having companies contribute to the education budget.
“We tend to give them the land their building is going on, property taxes free of charge for sometimes 10-20 years, no sales tax on the consumable items that they need so we have these big companies coming in but we've neglected the core of our state. Our education system is already suffering. None of this money is immediately going into our school system,” Martin added. "They can give $5 million which is a drop in the bucket to billion dollar companies. They spend that on sponsorships for golf outings. It's not something that's not doable.”
He knows he’s up against some heavy hitters in the race for governor, but he feels someone without an agenda or political ties is needed.
“We just have to make good, smart, sound decisions that are made by not being pressured by special interests or politics. It’s just time for someone to step up and make the correct decisions,” Martin said. “I want to represent all walks of life in Alabama and make sure that all people are treated equally and fairly.”
