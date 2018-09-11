Improved Outdoor AL app puts key info at your fingertips

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -Deer season is right around the corner and there’s an improved mobile app from the state that designed to make things easier for sportsmen when they’re in the great outdoors!
Hunters and fishermen can use the newly improved Outdoor Alabama app and it will keep track of your licenses and you can show a game warden your license right on your phone.
The app, developed by the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, provides users easy access to Alabama hunting and fishing regulations, seasons and bag limits.
It digitally stores your hunting or fishing license and harvest reporting form so that you don't have to carry a paper copy with you.
Hunters are required to game check their deer and turkey harvests, and the app is the fastest, most convenient way to do that. You can check game even if you don't have a signal. The app will store the information and then transmit it when you get a signal.
The state started using the app last year and this year, it's been updated and improved.
“If they have the Outdoor Alabama app, they can show their license to a game warden just by showing them that app on their phone. Even if they don't have a signal, the app will still pull up their license information as long as they have some battery life,” explained Marianne Hudson with Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division. “It's a great place to find out about seasons and bag limits, fishing and hunting rules and regulations and also keep your license right there on your phone ready to show an officer if you get checked.”
The app gives users access Wildlife Management Area maps, rules and regulations and even pull up moon phases, wildlife feeding times and a full weather forecast.
The app is not required. Hunters can still do things the old-fashioned way.
It’s available for both Apple and Android users. Search for “Outdoor AL” in the Apple or Google Play stores. Look for an "O" and "A" with a blue background.
On October 15th deer season with bow and arrow only opens. Nov 17th marks the start of gun season. Right now, dove season is in. Rabbit and squirrel season starts September 15th.
Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.