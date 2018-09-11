Improved Outdoor AL app puts key info at your fingertips

“If they have the Outdoor Alabama app, they can show their license to a game warden just by showing them that app on their phone. Even if they don't have a signal, the app will still pull up their license information as long as they have some battery life,” explained Marianne Hudson with Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division. “It's a great place to find out about seasons and bag limits, fishing and hunting rules and regulations and also keep your license right there on your phone ready to show an officer if you get checked.”