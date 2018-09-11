Huntsville tops new study in tech industry job growth

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Good news for Huntsville. A new report puts the Rocket City at the top of the list for job growth in the tech industry.
StateTech magazine reports that a study performed by ZipRecruiter and PayScale ranked Huntsville number one with a growth rate of 309 percent.
The study looked at more than 8 million active technology jobs across the country.
Areas of growth include software development, electrical engineering and computer science.
Mayor Tommy Battle weighed in on the new ranking and what it means for the city.
“We’re being recognized nationwide. We’re being recognized worldwide for the STEM jobs that are provided here- science, technology, engineering, mathematics. We’re having organic growth here, both in our local companies who are growing by 200 to 300 workers per year to our companies located out on Redstone Arsenal. In the last 10 years. We’ve grown from 30,000 people working out there to 40,000 today. So the growth has been great for us. Our challenge is keeping up with the growth and making sure that we can maintain that growth,” said Battle.
ZipRecruiter states Huntsville’s biggest edge is relatively low cost of living and high average salaries in tech jobs.
Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.