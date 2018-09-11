Huntsville political forum scheduled for Tuesday night

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Candidates for Governor, Lieutenant Governor, and Congressional District 5 have been invited to a forum set for Tuesday night in Huntsville.
The forum will take place at First Missionary Baptist Church at 6 p.m and is being hosted by the North Huntsville Community United for Action.
“This is a critical time for us as we have an opportunity to choose leadership and office holders. We must rise to the occasion, participate and vote.” said Rev. Dr. Oscar Montgomery, pastor of Union Hill Primitive Baptist Church.
All candidates have been invited to participate, however Gov. Kay Ivey and Will Ainsworth, candidate for Lieutenant Governor, have reportedly canceled.
