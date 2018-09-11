Huntsville Animal Services holding special on “out-of-this-world” dogs

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Huntsville Animal Services is holding a special on “out-of-this-world” dogs!
The shelter will offering $10 adoption specials for shelter dogs throughout September. That price includes rabies vaccination, city license, microchip, and spay/neuter surgery.
The special will run until September 29.
In addition to the special, Huntsville Animal Service Foundation will also be the featured charitable organization at the German Biergarten and Cuisine at the Space and Rocket Center Davidson Building on September 20 from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Donations will benefit the shelter animals.
The shelter is located at 4950 Triana Boulevard. You can also call the shelter directly at 256-883-3782.
