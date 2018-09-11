How to talk to your child about suicide

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Talking about suicide can be a very hard topic to address, especially when it comes to young children.
A common myth for parents is that talking about suicide with their kids could put that idea inside their head. However, the Society for the Prevention of Teen Suicide said that is not the case. It could actually open the door for more communication on the difficult subject.
Here are some tips you can follow if you feel like you need to have this talk with your child.
The SPTC says that timing is everything. As a parent, you need to find the right time where you know you will have your child’s undivided attention. You can bring the subject up while in the car or if there is a suicide that has received a lot of media attention, that could be a good time to talk about it with your child.
Think about what you want to say before you have the conversation. Try to have a reference point like you saw an article about suicide rates increasing or if your child’s school is having a teen suicide prevention program.
Next, if suicide is something that is hard for you to talk about, the SPTC says you should tell your child. That gives them the opportunity to express the same feelings.
Make sure you are listening to what your child is telling you during the conversation. If you ask them a question, be sure to consider what their answer may be. If they say something that worries you, be honest with them.
If you want more tips about how to talk about suicide with your child, you can check out the SPTC website.
Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.